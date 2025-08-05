The Government plans to pass the Marine and Coastal Area Bill despite Supreme Court ruling and growing concerns over New Zealand's cyber security. Video / Herald NOW

A painting by pioneering New Zealand artist Frances Hodgkins, which was bought at a council auction in the UK for a bargain basement price, has been valued at $112,787 (£50,000).

In a recently aired episode of BBC arts programme Fake or Fortune, the artwork belonging to art blogger Robjn Cantus was examined to ascertain its origin and verify its authenticity after being picked up in a council art sell-off.

Cantus told the show he purchased the work for $78.95 (£35) in a Hertfordshire County Council auction when the council sold off its mid-20th-century art collection in 2019.

At the time, the work was in the same lot as another painting, which was the one he wanted, and stored in a barn for the past six years.

The artwork is believed to be painted by a 73-year-old Hodgkins when she was in Wales and depicts an old Roman goldmine, reported the BBC.