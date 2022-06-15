John Hook received an award from club chairman Matt Warren recognising his contribution to the committee over the last 39 years.

Not many people have been involved at the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards longer than John Hook.

Acknowledged at the club's AGM over the weekend, John was given an award recognising his 39 years as a committee member for Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards.

Starting out as a young lifeguard in 1975, John has been involved with the club for 47 years.

Starting out as a lifeguard, John competed for the Paekākāriki club, attending national events before becoming an official and judge.

After years of competing and getting involved with officiating events from 1989, John said it just seemed like the right thing to do, to join the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards management committee and get involved with the running of the club.

Over the last 39 years John has been deputy club captain, club captain, a committee member and most recently club treasurer for 35 years.

"I enjoy the lifesaving part, I have a community mind in terms of helping prevent drownings, I also enjoyed the competition side and the camaraderie side of it has kept me going," John said.

Club chairman Matt Warren said, "John 'Hooky' has been a legend of the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards and for Surf Life Saving in New Zealand for as long as most people in the club can remember.

"He has provided 47 continuous years as a volunteer for the club and 39 years on the club committee, the longest standing member the club has had.

"He has taken part in every aspect of the club and has had great support from Marie his wife through all of these years."

He has also contributed to the wider organisation being one of our top sports officials for many years and chairman of the old Wellington Association.

Officiating competitions since 1989 John has been in charge of the national IRB championships seven times, represented New Zealand as a surf official in Australia, has been a New Zealand judge and has been to three world champs.

He is a life member of the club, the Wellington district and Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

With big changes in the way surf clubs operate as new technology and resources become available, John said the introduction of the IRB has provided more opportunities both for lifeguards and competitions.

"IRBs (inflatable rescue boats) are so much quicker than going out on a board or with a swimming tube.

"They have dramatically changed how surf rescue operates now.

"They're also great for those people who want to compete in a team environment.

"They provide an avenue for people to compete who might not be a top boarder or swimmer, but provides an opportunity to compete in a team sport which has been good for the Paekākāriki club over the last 20 years.

"They've created a great vibe in the club which has been fantastic."

John has also seen a lot of changes to the clubhouse and buildings, with the new clubhouse still in the works.

"I've got a lot out of being involved with surf lifesaving."

At 65 years old, working five and a half days a week as a courier driver, John said, "I don't have a lot of spare time and I felt the time was right to hand it over to someone else.

"I will still be around and will do some officiating at competitions around Wellington.

"I'm still a life member and will be in and around providing support and advice, helping with the transition."

Matt said, "John's service to the club has been outstanding, he brings together his experience as a lifeguard and sports person with his finance and administrative skills to contribute in a massive way.

"The whole club wish John all the best in his retirement from the committee and look forward to seeing him on the beach in the new season."