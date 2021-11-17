Paekakariki School's Aneke Kilbride wins top Fred Hollows Humanity Award

Paekakariki School's Aneke Kilbride isn't afraid to stand up for what is right. Photo / Supplied

Paekakariki School's Aneke Kilbride isn't afraid to stand up for what is right. Photo / Supplied

An 11-year-old eco-warrior who challenged local politicians to do more to clean up and protect her community has scooped a top award for young Kiwis.

Paekakariki School's Aneke Kilbride has been named this year's Fred Hollows Junior Ambassador for taking on Kapiti District Council over the region's environmental footprint.

Nine other young Kiwis have also received Fred Hollows Humanity Awards, which recognise those striving to make the world around them better. Now in their third year, the awards are open to any Year 5 or 6 student who shows "integrity, kindness and compassion and goes above and beyond to help others".

Kilbride, the Fred Hollows Foundation said, "took her environmental action to the next level when she spoke at a Kapiti Coast District Council planning meeting earlier this year, telling councillors and members of the public about environmental issues and the impact they are having on the local community".

"The passionate young Kiwi also spoke about the longer-term impact of global warming on her generation, even challenging Kapiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan to approach companies to stop plastic packaging rather than organising more bins."

Paekakariki School principal Julia Bevin nominated Kilbride for the award and said she isn't afraid to stand up for what is right.

"Aneke is passionate about encouraging and supporting sustainable practices. This involves connecting with others in our community to learn about local environmental issues and actions that students can take to address these."

"Aneke isn't afraid to speak out or stand up for what is right. She does all of this from a place of genuine concern for others," Bevin said when nominating Kilbride.



As part of her award, Kilbride will receive $5000 to donate to a Pacific Programme run by the Fred Hollows Foundation, thanks to charity partner Specsavers. The foundation works to provide eye care services in the Pacific and avoid preventable loss of sight.

Aneke Kilbride even challenged Kapiti Mayor K Gurunathan (pictured) over his comments about the environment. Photo / Jack Penman

Liam Jones from Auckland's Helensville Primary School was also recognised for his environmental efforts when receiving his Fred Hollows Humanity Award.



"Liam petitioned the school to plant more trees to invite beneficial bees and insects to our space. He lead a group of students to write to the school management team. He donated many NZ natives such as manuka, kowhai, and tecomanthe as well as rosemary plants to the school, which he then helped the caretaker to plant around the school," the teacher who nominated him said.

Fellow recipient Murtaza Hussaini of Auckland's Sylvia Park School is also a committed environmentalist.

"He is always there to show his support in taking care of all living things. He loves to care for our garden beds and kunekune pigs at school. During school lunchtimes, you will normally find Murtaza in our outdoor classroom and greenhouse where he is planting new seedlings or collecting rainwater for our gardens," his nomination read.

The Fred Hollows Humanity Award winners are:

• Skylar Coates - Hurupaki School, Northland

• Amalia Port - Snells Beach School, Auckland

• Liam Jones - Helensville Primary School, Auckland

• Murtaza Hussaini - Sylvia Park School, Auckland

• Georgia Hall - Aberdeen School, Waikato

• Lakeisha Collier - Horohoro, Bay of Plenty

• Collinz Kennedy-Diack - Greendale/Tamatea Scout Group, Hawke's Bay

• Hamish Gallen - Waituna West School, Manawatu

• Lucia Dumbill - Ngaio School, Wellington