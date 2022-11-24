Modern Pacific fashion is Panikeke's specialty. Photo / Supplied

Pacific style is on its way to Wellington, as fashion and beauty store Panikeke expands to a new market after almost a decade of success in South Auckland.

Entrepreneur Keith Toma, 25, started the brand as a teen in 2015 out of the famous Ōtara Market; selling one type of soap and one kind of body lotion.

Now the range features jewellery, woven handbags, homeware embellished with Pacific motifs, clothing for any occasion and speciality food items like koko (cacao) Samoa, imported directly from the islands.

The Wellington store opens tomorrow in Porirua, a Pacific melting pot that has a special place in the Papatoetoe local’s heart.

“I’ve been going there since I was small to see my Tokelauan family, so it’s like a full circle moment. It’s been part of my childhood,” Toma said.

Inspiration behind Panikeke: ‘There’s always flour in the cupboard and water in the tap’

Family is a key driver of Toma’s work ethic as he strives to create a brighter future and repay his parents and elders for their sacrifices; paying special homage to his grandmother who inspired the brand’s name.

“Growing up, struggling in Auckland, we didn’t have much - living pay cheque to pay cheque,” he said.

“My grandmother taught us there’s always flour in the cupboard and water in the tap. Go and make panikeke (pancakes).

“And just like the panikeke that provided for my family, I wanted to do the same and create a brand that provided for the Pacific.”

Toma grew up in South Auckland and is a former student of Aorere College.

He has blood ties to Tonga, Samoa, Niue, Tuvalu and Tokelau - and that Pacific diversity is reflected in his product range.

Bright, bold colours of the Pacific feature in Panikeke fashion. Photo / Supplied

“The brand is not fixated on one island. It represents the whole Pacific and brings us all together.”

The Panikeke flagship store in Manukau City opened in 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, during a huge shift away from businesses establishing physical stores, to e-commerce.

But Toma knew that customers were itching to get out and have great in-store experiences, so he keeps his products and store design fresh and bright, with a modern Pacific vibe.

“We want them to feel amazed and wonder: ‘What the hell is this shop?’ Because when you think of the Pacifi, you don’t envision what you see inside Panikeke.”

For everyone in P-Town Porirua

Toma has seen a rise in the number of Pacific business start-ups since his early market-stall days and says the success of Panikeke has given confidence to other entrepreneurs who can see clear potential and value in the Pacific market.

“You can have a career selling Pacific products. I think back before Panikeke and people would only do it as a side hustle, not a full-time career.”

The Porirua location will feature exclusive products not available in the Auckland store and a more affordable clothing selection; as Toma says Pacific fashion is not as accessible in the Wellington region as it is in Auckland.

He has no plans to slow down after this weekend’s launch. His sights are set on a Panikeke fashion show after impressing crowds at the Auckland Taste of Pasifika Festival in June.

“I think it would be really cool to highlight the clothing properly. The thing for me that’s different is we actually have a physical shop. So whatever you see on the runway, you can buy.”

From midday tomorrow, there will be performances, special guests, refreshments and the introduction of the Panikeke the brand, at the launch party at 6B Serlby Pl, Porirua.

Toma hopes that when customers step into the store this weekend, they are amazed, surprised and feel “a sense of pride” in being Pasifika.



