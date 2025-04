Police are responding to an incident on Oxford Terrace in the Lower Hutt suburb of Epuni.

A section of a main road in the Lower Hutt suburb of Epuni is closed this evening due to a police incident.

A police spokesperson said Oxford Terrace near Brees St would be closed for some time while officers respond to an incident.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area. There is no ongoing threat to public safety.”