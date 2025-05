A student has reportedly been assaulted by a fellow student at Oxford Area School this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

21 May, 2025 03:21 AM Quick Read

A student has been injured in an assault by a fellow student at a rural Canterbury school today.

Emergency services were called to Oxford Area School at around 2pm.

Police say they were "notified that a student had been assaulted by another student at the school“.

Oxford Area School has been approached for comment.