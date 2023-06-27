The house at 1181 Scenic Drive in West Auckland has collapsed and is now facing demolition. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A family’s prized personal possessions inside their collapsing West Auckland home are unlikely to be saved before the severely damaged structure is demolished.

The Scenic Drive home in Swanson has been red-stickered since it was damaged in two weather disasters that struck the city this year.

Last night it began collapsing after heavy rain, forcing the evacuation of a nearby home and road closures.

Homeowner Grant Fraser told the Herald the house was “on the move” and the situation was “not great”.

Speaking to NZME this morning, Auckland Council compliance manager Adrian Wilson said two properties on either side of the collapsing home had also been red-stickered and all three had been vacant for some time. A neighbouring property was evacuated last night as a precaution.

He said geotechnical experts assesses Fraser’s property after movement was detected last week, with demolition companies also involved.

Initial slumping of the property had got worse, Wilson said.

“Auckland Council has been monitoring the houses on Scenic Drive since the original slip following the flood and cyclone. Our main concern this morning is the safety of members of the public, and fencing and concrete barricades are in place. We alerted Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and Auckland Transport to the risk at the property late last week.

“Our monitoring identified that the empty house at 1181 Scenic Drive began to move last week, and was at risk of potential collapse. We engaged engineers to assess the property from a structural and geotechnical perspective. The house was not immediately demolished due to concerns that removing it could worsen the slip behind the property and potentially risk the safety of a demolition team, neighbouring properties, or the road.”

Wilson said Auckland Council staff were assessing the site this morning and awaiting further information from geotechnical engineers, who have been asked to conduct a wider report on the immediate area.

The property at 1181 Scenic Drive in Swanson, pictured in January. Photo / Google Maps

Wilson said he felt for the Fraser family.

“Obviously this is quite a sad event for them because there’s very little opportunity to go back into the house and recover any of their own possessions.

“They’re aware of the situation. They’ve been kept informed and they were there last week when we had the demolition company there and their representatives of insurance.”

The council was now awaiting advice on how the property could be demolished safely “in a controlled way”, given the danger posed by the slip behind the house.

“We’ll be totally guided by those geotechnical specialists. It’s not just as simple as demolishing the house.”

Asked if there was a similar risk to damaged homes in other areas after recent rain, Wilson said teams were assessed other red-stickered properties to see if they also risked collapse and is demolishing some.

“This was probably the one that was up there in terms of needing some immediate action, the others less so. As you can imagine, we’ve got a lot of red-placarded properties, but not all of them are going to collapse.”

Councillor for Waitākere Shane Henderson said slipping house going to create “havoc” for residents in the area.

“The residents there are doing it tough and [this] will be further stress for them and what’s already been a really stressful year,” Henderson said.