Police are investigating after a car was used to bust into Coronation Superette on Coronation Rd, Hillcrest. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A store on Auckland’s North Shore has been left with a wrecked shopfront and busted bollards after two shops were targeted in overnight ram raids.

Coronation Superette in Hillcrest was hit by thieves at 4.36am with the shop’s large glass front panes smashed during the pre-dawn heist.

A second store, the Liquor Centre Glenfield on nearby Chartwell Ave, was then targeted 12 minutes later but police say they failed to get into the premises. They suspect both raids were linked.

Police said they received reports of a stolen vehicle being used to gain entry to a commercial premises in Coronation Rd, Glenfield at 4.36am today.

“A group of offenders have made off with multiple items from the store, and decamped in another vehicle,” said the spokesperson.

Police then received reports of an attempted burglary at a second store on Chartwell Ave, Glenfield 12 minutes later at which entry wasn’t gained, said the spokesperson.

“The offenders have left the scene before Police have arrived. Police inquiries into the incidents are ongoing but given their close proximity in time and location, it is possible these incidents involve the same offenders.”

Images taken shortly after the incident show one of the Hillcrest shop’s glass-front panes with a gaping hole smashed through the centre.

Bits of a car used to get into the store were left strewn across the footpath with a bollard by the front door bent over by the force of the vehicle.

The bottle store damaged in the second foiled attempt had several windows smashed.



