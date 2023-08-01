The overdoses on the class B drug have placed "undue pressure" on the Taranaki health system, according to police. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Overdoes on a class B controlled drug commonly referred to as “Wazz” are putting pressure on Taranaki emergency rooms.

The overdoses of the 1,4-BD drug, according to Taranaki police, have placed “undue pressure on the public health system”.

According to New Zealand’s drug early warning system High Alert, once consumed, 1,4-BD, like GBL, is transformed to GHB in the body, producing equivalent effects. These chemicals are frequently referred to as ‘precursors’ or ‘prodrugs’.

It is a chemical that is used in the manufacturing of floor strippers, paint thinner, and other solvent goods.

It is a central nervous system depressant, meaning it slows down the body. 1,4-BD is often a transparent, oily liquid with a bitter, salty taste.

It is typically combined with water or soft drinks and consumed. It’s available in small containers or capsules.

The Taranaki District Health Board advises anyone who has taken this drug and experiences symptoms such as loss of consciousness, seizures, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, or strange-feeling muscles to present at the hospital emergency department.

High Alert advises while abstaining from GBL-type substances is the best option, there are some methods that can assist lessen the hazards.

These substances all have varying potencies and onset timings, making it exceedingly easy to overdose.

High Alert advises users that smaller doses pose less risk and to avoid re-dosing, and steer clear of mixing GBL with other substances, especially alcohol and other depressants like ketamine.

Taranaki police also reminded users possession of class B controlled drugs is an offence, and can report drug offending to police through the crime reporting line by calling 105.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.