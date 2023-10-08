The All Blacks lock-in quarter-final opponents, leaders lock horns over suggestions of a second election and Israeli death toll continues to rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

A group of five people who caught 348 fish in one day in the Hauraki Gulf have been fined $10,500.

In May 2022, the recreational anglers caught 317 snapper - more than nine times their collective daily limit of seven per person.

MPI regional manager fisheries compliance Andre Espinoza said 95 of the snapper were undersize.

The group also caught 19 kahawai, two John Dory, two gurnard, six jack mackerel, one kingfish and one blue mackerel.

The five people - Tai ah You, 46, Laupagigi Tupua Siliva, 69, Lameta Kasiano, 49, Metai Fialelei Lotoa, 58, and Avia Amosa, 55, - pleaded guilty to charges under the Fisheries Act in Manukau District Court last week.

Their skipper, Tai ah You, was fined $2500. The other four were fined $2000 each.

Anglers who caught 348 fish in one day have been hit with a $10,500 fine. Photo /123rf

The vessel, trailer and a range of fishing gear were forfeited to the Crown. Tai ah You was ordered to pay a redemption fee of $5248 before the end of November.

Fishery Officers discovered the excessive catch when they inspected the group’s boat at Half Moon Bay boat ramp.

The inspection revealed seven large chilly bins filled with fish.

At least two of the five knew the size and daily limit for snapper, and there was a fish measurer on board.

Espinoza said fisheries rules protected fishing resources for everyone.

“If you follow the rules, you’ll be doing your bit for sustainability and avoiding a large fine,” Espinoza said.

Fisheries New Zealand encourages people to download its free NZ Fishing Rules app and asks people to report any suspected illegal activity by phoning 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24).