Ceramic fish by Emma Densey.

The annual Festival of Pots and Garden Art gets under way in Ōtaki next week.

The 14th festival, at the stunning Anam Cara Gardens, is an excellent opportunity for potters to exhibit and sell their work in a collective exhibition.

It features many forms of pottery and ceramics, from domestic wares to large sculptural pieces, alongside framed artworks and works in wood, stone and steel.

“It is set it up as a fundraiser for the Ōtaki Pottery Club,” co-organiser Wendi Lindsay said.

“We invite potters and artists from all around the country.

“We have over 100 artists exhibiting with the majority coming from the lower North Island because they have to bring their work to the festival.”

Bowl created by Chris Dunn.

Guest artists include Lee Robinson, from Otaki, who paints in a detailed realistic style, potter Maria Brockhill, who makes large sculptural pieces, decorative and brightly glazed, and sculptor Bruce Winter, who works in mixed media producing large outdoor sculptures.

Lindsay encouraged people to check out the festival.

“It’s just such a beautiful family-friendly event that is really relaxed and interesting. You can see so much variety in one venue.

“A lot of the artists are there and you can speak to them about what they’ve made and how they’ve made it.

“Anam Cara Gardens is just beautiful and lovely to stroll around. And the new expressway is fabulous too so it’s easy to get to.”

There was one question that Lindsay was regularly asked — could people take their pet dog?

“It’s a private garden so only service dogs are welcome.”

Stonework by Donna Clarke.

She said the club curated the indoor area with various artworks and the outdoor area saw artists set up their own display of art.

“It’s not like a market scene, it’s like an exhibition.

“We also have a tent set up for demonstrators who are working on the wheel and hand-building pottery but we only offer that on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“And on the same day as the demonstrations is a play-with-clay area where people can get their own hands in clay as well as air-dried clay so kids can make a pot and take it home.”

The festival is a big undertaking for the club.

“The pottery club does all the management of the sales, staff the event, run the cafe, clean up after each day, and everything like that.

“One of our fabulous potters, Paula Archibald, runs the cafe and has a team of people who are baking and cooking each day, doing dishes and serving.

“The homemade lemonade is divine and the food is beautiful.”

Artwork by Kay Latham.

Proceeds from the festival go towards the running of the club which is located on the Ōtaki-Māori Racing Club grounds and the chosen charity is The Kilns at Te Horo project. Specific works of art will be sold with proceeds going to the project.

Festival of Pots and Garden Art opens on Friday, January 20 from 10am to 8pm. The cafe closes at 4pm but people are welcome to bring a picnic, and a barbecue will be running. And then from Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday - January 21 to 25 - the times are 10am to 4pm. Entry is $5 adults, children free.

Anam Cara Gardens is located at 150 Rangiuru Rd, Ōtaki Beach. Plenty of car parking space.