Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Outrage on pink maomao haul brings fishing rule change

6 minutes to read
Fishermen filmed with 'thousands' of pink maomao in bins. Video / Supplied

Fishermen filmed with 'thousands' of pink maomao in bins. Video / Supplied

Alison Smith
By:

Outrage at the mass taking of the Coromandel coast's pink maomao - a slow-growing fish species not included in bag limits - has led to nationwide consultation on urgent legislative change.

Fisheries New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.