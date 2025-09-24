Advertisement
Our seismic rules need a shake-up - Leonie Freeman

Opinion by
NZ Herald
6 mins to read

The Embassy Theatre, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk last year announced a review of the earthquake-prone building system.
  • The ratings can be controversial because they are not an exact science.
  • Anything less than 34% of the NBS is considered earthquake-prone.

Walk through any New Zealand city or town and you’ll see “earthquake rating” notices on office blocks, schools and shops. These ratings are known as New Building Standards (NBS), and they’re supposed to tell us how safe a building is in a quake. But here’s the catch: the

