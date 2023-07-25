Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.20pm Tuesday. Photo / File

A primary school student has been hit by a vehicle after trying to retrieve a ball in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Otumoetai Rd around 3:20pm on Tuesday.

“The road was blocked while emergency services attended and the pedestrian was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

“Inquiries in to the circumstances of the incident were ongoing.”

In a social media post Ōtūmoetai Primary School principal Zara McIndoe said: “One of our students was hit by a car while trying to retrieve a ball from Ōtūmoetai Road after school today.

“The ambulance and police arrived quickly and paramedics took him to hospital with his mum.

“Thanks to those of you who helped out at the scene of the incident.”

McIndoe said the student was conscious and all possible precautions were being taken.







