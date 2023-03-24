Otūmoetai Health Centre to get multi-million-dollar makeover

Otūmoetai Health Centre is applying for resource consent to upgrade its existing buildings. Photo / Alex Cairns

Otūmoetai Health Centre is applying for resource consent to upgrade its existing buildings. Photo / Alex Cairns

The Otūmoetai Health Centre is set to get a multi-million-dollar makeover.

The latest Tauranga City Council building report showed a consent valued at $3 million was issued for the existing medical centre building at 506 Otūmoetai Rd.

Otūmoetai Doctors Ltd business manager Gareth Hudson said the consent was for the improvement and redesign of its reception, patient waiting areas and nursing treatment rooms.

Hudson said the ergonomics of the central core were no longer fit for purpose in optimising patient care and wellbeing in 2023.

“An architecturally designed roof that was a talking point in the 1970s needs to be replaced by a more suitable structure for managing current weather patterns.”

Hudson said patients benefitted from adding a canopy to Room 1 in 2021.

“They received medical care for Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses without compromising the health of other patients inside the clinic.

“The next phase of development for the medical centre will continue this journey in redesigning health services that are more accessible for patients and their whānau.”

There were 108 building consents valued at more than $52m in February. That included 20 commercial consents valued at nearly $18.5m and 33 residential consents valued at nearly $30m.

A consent valued at $3.1m was issued for a new single-storey specialist medical centre and associated parking at 36 Burrows St.