Sally-Kae French was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court this week.
A woman motivated by “malice and spite” carried out a lengthy vendetta against a former friend, spawning fake documents to win tribunal hearings, simply because she did not get what she wanted from him.
The extent of Ōtorohanga mother Sally-Kae French’s deceit, which involved her drawing in other associates togive false evidence in court hearings, was heard in the Hamilton District Court this week.
Her actions included faking documents submitted to the Dispute and Tenancy Tribunals and producing falsified emails from the Whakatāne District Council, SPCA and Taranaki Rape Survivors’ Trust.
Meanwhile, the victim, nine years on, has been left wondering what he did wrong when “all I was doing was trying to help her”.
She then falsified further documents, on which her fingerprints were found, including those from a Rotorua District Court registrar and NZTA about proof of ownership.
Other charges of forgery related to another attempt by French to claim the Murupara property by forging a sale and purchase agreement, which led to a caveat being placed on it.
A perjury charge related to Te Kūiti Family Court proceedings in June 2020, when she falsely claimed, on oath, that the victim had tailgated her to court and threatened to run her off the road if she continued with her claims.
The presiding judge, Judge Garry Collin, instructed police to investigate and found the claims were false.
In 2022, French and co-offender Toni Cross were jointly convicted of falsifying evidence in a Hamilton District Court criminal proceeding by coercing a man to take the blame for her offending so she could avoid a conviction.
Cross was jailed for 18 months by Judge Arthur Tompkins in May this year.
On the day of her scheduled trial last year, French admitted 19 charges of forgery, using a forged document, altering a document with intent to deceive, using a document and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
She then defended her perjury charges, for which Judge Saunders found her guilty.
French has had many defence counsel over the years, but representing her this week was Bay of Plenty lawyer Herman Roose, who admitted the judge knew more about the case than he did.
“I’m all too well aware that whatever can be said may be too little and is certainly very late.”
However, he said the Crown’s suggested eight-year jail starting point went “way beyond the appropriateness for the circumstances, even if the court takes a dim view of those circumstances individually and overall”.
He instead suggested a four-year start point before considering discounts, including the effect of a jail term on her children.