“All of these things come together to reflect a city that I think has undergone significant change over the last 10 years and has started to show real pride in that diversity.”

From the Dance-O-Mat – a coin-operated dance floor – in Manchester St, Woods told RNZ it was the earthquake that had provided Christchurch with that opportunity.

“Having grown up in Ōtautahi, I was super-aware of the perception of the city as very English, very sort of colonial.

“The post-quake environment has provided us an opportunity to refocus that lens – to embrace the indigenous histories and narratives of our city – to also embrace the increasingly multicultural and diverse sort of citizenry as well.”

Watch This Space creative director Reuben Woods. Photo / RNZ

Christchurch City Council principal arts adviser Kiri Jarden (Ngāi Tahu, Rangitāne, Ngāti Toa Rangatira) had described Ōtautahi as “dynamic, evolving and embracing of diversity – maybe in a way that wasn’t quite felt or present pre-quake by everyone in the community”.

Outside Toi Auaha, Jarden told RNZ Christchurch had become the street art capital of New Zealand.

Lonely Planet had also named Christchurch a global street art capital – alongside New York, London and Berlin – in 2017.

Christchurch City Council principal arts adviser Kiri Jarden. Photo / RNZ

On the other side of Worcester Boulevard, Kahurangi Carter (Ngāti Maniapoto, Tainui) has pinned a handmade tino rangatiratanga flag brooch on to her white shirt inside The Arts Centre.

“It’s really important that we are working with mana whenua, tangata moana and tangata Tiriti to help build the fabric of our blossoming city.”

Carter is the Green Party’s arts, culture and heritage spokeswoman. She is a list MP based in Ōtautahi and campaigned for the Christchurch Central electorate in 2023.

The Green Party's arts, culture and heritage spokeswoman Kahurangi Carter. Photo / RNZ

“Street art in Christchurch brings colour and magic to our streets as we rebuild our beautiful city.

“We can see this beautiful Christchurch emerging, steeped in the whakapapa of our tangata whenua, our tangata moana and the history here.

“We are like the phoenix that has risen from the ashes.”

Flare was held from February 27 to March 9 and featured Kairau Bradley (Ngāpuhi) – or Haser – as a headlining artist.

Bradley was born and raised in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

“I’m really blessed – and privileged – to be able to introduce Māori into my work. It’s a real honour.

“It’s not something that I’ve kind of done in the past, but through the lens of graffiti I’ve been able to push a lot of that tikanga through my work.”

His large-scale mural on the Madras St campus of Ara Institute of Canterbury is a reflection of that.

“From an outsider’s point of view, it’s kind of how I’ve seen Christchurch Ōtautahi rise up after some of the incidents that have happened here in recent years.

“It’s just been beautiful to watch this city rise again and, hopefully, my work is a representation of that.”

Artist Haser (Kairau Bradley). Photo / RNZ

Jacob Root – or Distranged Design – was commissioned to create a mural outside The Muse Christchurch Art Hotel.

Unlike Bradley, 25-year-old Root was born and raised in Ōtautahi. He’s been making street art for almost a decade.

“What inspires me is probably the city of Christchurch itself,” he said.

“Growing up after the earthquakes and seeing how much art kind of popped up from all of the destruction that happened here kind of got me into it and made me want to be a part of it.”

Artist Distranged Design (Jacob Root). Photo / RNZ

Meanwhile, Jacob Ryan – or Jacob Yikes – had painted New Zealand’s tallest mural: a 53m-high piece on the side of the Distinction Christchurch Hotel.

It took him about 300 litres of architectural paint, 350 cans of spray paint, and three and a half weeks to complete.

Artist Jacob Yikes (Jacob Ryan) working on New Zealand's largest mural, outside the Distinction Christchurch Hotel. Photo / RNZ

“The idea behind it is pretty open to interpretation.

“I kind of create works without any real massive concepts behind them. I tend to like letting the viewer come up with their own ideas about it.”

Jacob Ryan: "The idea behind it is pretty open to interpretation." Photo / RNZ

“I guess I’m a self-taught mural artist to a certain degree. I grew up sort of doing graffiti at a younger age, and now I do this for a living.

“Right after the earthquakes, me and a few mates started just painting really derelict areas that were kind of crying out for a bit of attention, so it’s really cool to sort of see it progress now and get a lot of international attention as well.”

- RNZ