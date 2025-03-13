“The post-quake environment has provided us an opportunity to refocus that lens – to embrace the indigenous histories and narratives of our city – to also embrace the increasingly multicultural and diverse sort of citizenry as well.”
Christchurch City Council principal arts adviser Kiri Jarden (Ngāi Tahu, Rangitāne, Ngāti Toa Rangatira) had described Ōtautahi as “dynamic, evolving and embracing of diversity – maybe in a way that wasn’t quite felt or present pre-quake by everyone in the community”.
Outside Toi Auaha, Jarden told RNZ Christchurch had become the street art capital of New Zealand.
Lonely Planet had also named Christchurch a global street art capital – alongside New York, London and Berlin – in 2017.
On the other side of Worcester Boulevard, Kahurangi Carter (Ngāti Maniapoto, Tainui) has pinned a handmade tino rangatiratanga flag brooch on to her white shirt inside The Arts Centre.
“It’s really important that we are working with mana whenua, tangata moana and tangata Tiriti to help build the fabric of our blossoming city.”
Carter is the Green Party’s arts, culture and heritage spokeswoman. She is a list MP based in Ōtautahi and campaigned for the Christchurch Central electorate in 2023.
“Street art in Christchurch brings colour and magic to our streets as we rebuild our beautiful city.
“We can see this beautiful Christchurch emerging, steeped in the whakapapa of our tangata whenua, our tangata moana and the history here.
“We are like the phoenix that has risen from the ashes.”
It took him about 300 litres of architectural paint, 350 cans of spray paint, and three and a half weeks to complete.
“The idea behind it is pretty open to interpretation.
“I kind of create works without any real massive concepts behind them. I tend to like letting the viewer come up with their own ideas about it.”
“I guess I’m a self-taught mural artist to a certain degree. I grew up sort of doing graffiti at a younger age, and now I do this for a living.
“Right after the earthquakes, me and a few mates started just painting really derelict areas that were kind of crying out for a bit of attention, so it’s really cool to sort of see it progress now and get a lot of international attention as well.”