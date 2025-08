A US special envoy has arrived in Gaza in hopes to mediate some peace. Turmoil offer Trump's tariffs continues. Job layoffs at Weta Workshop in Wellington. PM is in Christchurch.

A man has died overnight following a street fight in Ōtara, with police launching a homicide investigation.

Police were called to Wymondley Road shortly before midnight to investigate reports of a street fight between a group of people.

Two men were found with critical injuries upon arrival and were rushed to hospital, but one died shortly after.

As of this morning, the second man remains in a serious condition.

“Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred, and to locate those involved,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor of Counties Manukau Police.