Otara baby death: Police probe after tot's unexplained death

A baby has been found dead in an Otara house this morning. Photo / File

An investigation is underway after a baby was discovered dead in a house in South Auckland this morning.

Counties Manukau Police acting detective inspector Warrick Adkin said inquiries were being made after the unexplained death of the infant.

Adkin said they were called to a Sandbrook Ave property around 10am where a dead baby was located.

"We are currently speaking with a man as part of our inquiries," said Adkin.

A scene guard was in place outside the property and a scene examination would take place at the address, he said.

Police were unable to comment further at this stage.