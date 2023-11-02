The old Ōtaki River bridge where a clip-on shared path will be constructed. Photo / David Haxton

The work on the old Ōtaki River Bridge to install a clip-on shared path will start with concrete scanning this month, after successful trial scans in September.

The concrete scanning starts on Tuesday, and will create a map of the internal structure of the bridge piers, which will help Waka Kotahi finalise the location for the clip-on, right down to the best locations for bolt holes, the transport agency’s regional manager, Jetesh Bhula, said.

“As a truck is used on the bridge to perform these scans, single-lane closures and stop/go traffic management with reduced speed limits will be in place for this work.

“Surveying and scanning work will take place on weekdays, between the hours of 9am and 3pm, and the bridge will operate as normal outside these times.”

This work is weather dependent, but Waka Kotahi hopes to complete all the scanning by the first week of December. They will then return in the new year to install the clip-on bridge.

A clip-on shared path will be erected on the side of the former State Highway 1 Ōtaki River Bridge. Photo / David Haxton

“While we understand this work will create some short delays for road users, we’re committed to improving safety for all pedestrians and cyclists.

“Crossing this bridge can be a nerve-racking experience on a bike, especially when cars are lining up behind you.

“By creating a shared path, we’re creating a safer and more-enjoyable journey, not just for cyclists and pedestrians, but for motorists too.”

Meanwhile, in Te Horo, chip sealing work will be starting this week.

The work will involve making changes to the road’s layout, which comes ahead of the PP2Ō corridor improvements project, where Waka Kotahi prepares the old state highway to be handed over to Kāpiti Coast District Council.

As part of this layout change, Waka Kotahi will be removing the northbound passing lane in Te Horo and installing cycle markings on the shoulders of this section of road.

“A proposal to remove this passing lane was part of the public engagement in 2019 and 2021 where they presented early designs for corridor improvements in Te Horo and Ōtaki,” Bhula said.

“Following this public engagement and discussions with council, the proposal was confirmed.

“Since the expressway opened, the way this section of road is used has changed.

“It now only sees around 10 per cent of the traffic it previously did.

“With this change, along with the installation of markings for cycling, a passing lane is no longer necessary or appropriate for this road.”