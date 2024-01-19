Even the shortest distance - 5km - will prove to be a challenge.

The Otairi Station Race is returning next month, with mountain bikers, e-bikers and runners set to descend on a farm in the Turakina Valley near Hunterville.

The event is organised by a group of school parents as a fundraiser and all proceeds go directly to Hunterville School.

The inaugural race last year raised more than $12,000.

Organising committee member Tom Duncan said it was always a pleasure to help out in his own backyard and give back to the local community.

“I went to Hunterville School, as did generations before me, and my kids are there now. It’s a no-brainer to give back where we can.”

Otairi Station is a hill-country sheep and beef farm, owned and run by generations of the Duncan family since its purchase from local iwi and subsequent development from bush more than 150 years ago.

It is spread over 10,000 acres of land, ranging from flat rolling to very steep hill country, peaking at about 700m elevation.

Races on offer include a 30km run, 30km mountain or e-bike, 20km run or walk, 20km mountain or e-bike and a 5km run or walk.

The route kicks off with a hill climb to the top ridge on Otairi before entrants work their way through pine forests and across tussock country on a mix of hard clay and gravel tracks.

“Right from the start line, it’s a challenge. Essentially, it’s just a continuous climb to that top peak,” Duncan said.

“It’s quite fun a fun finale. Competitors enter the last 2km stretch and it’s straight downhill.”

Nearly 200 people took part in 2023.

Duncan said last year’s longest running event was closer to 40km and featured “some serious athletes”.

It was won by Daniel Palfreyman in a time of 2 hours 51 minutes.

“The 5km race is equally steep and tough. If you get to the finish line, you’ll be pretty proud of yourself,” Duncan said.

“Locals cracked the top 10 in each discipline last year. We’ve got some pretty fit people around Hunterville.”

He said there was an international flavour last year, with athletes from Europe and Australia signing up.

“It’s a great facility with plenty of infrastructure so the more people the better.”

Organisers would be putting a lot of energy into a high-quality barbecue and bar for attendees after the race - “a bit of a social event”.

“This is an opportunity for non-farming people to get out and experience a big station.”

This year’s event is on February 3 and can be entered via the Otairi Station Race website.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.