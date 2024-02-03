An Auckland Transport recycling truck has dumped it's load after it caught fire on Richardson Rd in Mt Roskill.

South Auckland residents were urged to close windows and doors last night after a massive fire at an Ōtāhuhu scrap yard.

Investigators are due at the scene later today.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said they received multiple calls about the fire on Saleyards Rd, which was first reported shortly after 10pm.

One fire truck was still on the scene this morning monitoring hot spots.

It follows a large operation last night that involved eight fire trucks, three ladder trucks, three specialised vehicles and multiple other vehicles from 13 fire stations across Auckland.

Fire and Emergency remain at the scene of a large scrap yard fire on Saleyards Road, Ōtāhuhu. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In an update at 11.30pm, a FENZ spokesperson urged residents to keep their doors and windows closed due to the plumes of smoke coming from the blaze.

Saleyards Road had been closed while firefighters battled the fire.

The fire was extinguished an hour later, but many crews remained on site to dampen hot spots.

Only three crews remained at 1am and the road closures were lifted, although residents were still asked to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

