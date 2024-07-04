The Ōtāhuhu Police Station. Photo / Google

Ōtāhuhu Police Station is closed and has “extensive damage” after a fire overnight.

Police say the community impact will be minimal with frontline, investigations, and other services continuing as normal.

Counties Manukau district commander superintendent Shanan Gray says the fire was in a server room just before 1am.

“A small number of staff were working within the building at the time, and fortunately they were able to evacuate the building safely.

“Sprinklers have activated, suppressing the fire with Fire and Emergency colleagues on scene a short time later.”