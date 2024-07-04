Advertisement
Ōtāhuhu Police Station closed after overnight fire

Jaime Lyth
By
2 mins to read
The Ōtāhuhu Police Station. Photo / Google

Ōtāhuhu Police Station is closed and has “extensive damage” after a fire overnight.

Police say the community impact will be minimal with frontline, investigations, and other services continuing as normal.

Counties Manukau district commander superintendent Shanan Gray says the fire was in a server room just before 1am.

“A small number of staff were working within the building at the time, and fortunately they were able to evacuate the building safely.

“Sprinklers have activated, suppressing the fire with Fire and Emergency colleagues on scene a short time later.”

An electrical fault is believed to have caused the fire.

The fire did not spread, but police said the sprinklers caused extensive damage throughout the building.

“As it stands, the water damage means the station is not inhabitable,” Gray said.

A scene guard is in place.

“Any wider damage will be assessed today with planning getting underway into repair work and returning the building to an operational state,” Gray said.

Frontline police staff will now deploy from nearby Māngere Police Station, with other workgroups relocating to police sites within the Counties Manukau District.

Gray said anyone who needs to visit the Ōtāhuhu Station’s front counter can travel to alternative locations:

- Māngere Police Station, 92 Bader Drive, 8am-4pm

- Manukau Police Station, 42 Manukau Station Road, open 24 hours



