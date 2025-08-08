NZ Herald Morning News Update | Labour declines invitations to briefings on NCEA changes and Covid-19 spend revealed.

Ōtāhuhu gun incident leads to two arrests, deportation and uncovers illegal stash

A man is being deported and two others charged with firearm and drug offences after an incident involving a gun led to a search of a South Auckland property, unveiling a cache of illegal items.

A police spokesperson said they were called to an Ōtāhuhu address where a man allegedly brandished a firearm towards another man during a confrontation.

Once police secured the scene and arrested the three occupants of the home, a search uncovered a stash of illegal items.

These included firearms, illicit drugs and cash.