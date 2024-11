Train services have been halted and the public have been warned to stay indoors after a major factory fire in South Auckland.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) were called about 3.20pm on Friday to the large building fire on McGee St in Ōtāhuhu.

Fifteen firetrucks and two support vehicles are on the scene.

Trains have been stopped between Ōtāhuhu and Middlemore because the fire is so close to the railway tracks.