A scene examination will take place this morning at the site of an assault in South Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are guarding a home in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu this morning after a serious assault left one person critically injured last night.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a serious assault on Beatty St in Ōtāhuhu at around 8.30pm Sunday.

“We’re not in a position to confirm how the person was injured at this stage, but investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.