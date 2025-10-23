Gusts of up to 150 km/h are expected in high-country areas, while Christchurch and the Canterbury Plains could reach 140 km/h until late afternoon.

The violent winds have caused widespread damage across Otago and Southland, as well as many other parts of the country.

An uprooted tree on the Otago University campus. Photo / David Bull

In Tapanui, the roof of the Four Square supermarket was lifted and crumpled, leaving the building closed indefinitely.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed that at least 19 roofs have been reported as lifted across Otago, though no injuries had been recorded from those incidents.

Police and local authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel.

Two large trees were blown down outside the Hocken Library in Dunedin, along with a road sign. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Southern District Police say multiple roads are blocked by debris, including fallen trees and downed power lines, while some areas face outages at water treatment plants.

Clinton resident Jean Anderson, who also lost part of her roof in the storm, described the scene as “chaotic,” adding that offers of shelter from neighbours had been a silver lining.

Severe winds have torn the roof off the Tapanui Four Square.

MetService has also issued heavy rain warnings, with some areas expected to receive up to 150mm of rain on already saturated ground.

Emergency operations centres across the region remain active to monitor ongoing impacts.

