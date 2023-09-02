The man charged with murdering Yanfei Bao gets set to face the High Court, how much supermarket chains could be fined for mistreating small suppliers and a nighttime fire rips through a five-story building in Johannesburg. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty / Reuters

Three children whose parents were killed in a fatal crash in Otago remain in hospital recovering from their injuries five days on.

Emergency services were called to the State Highway 1 crash, between the intersections with Titri and Bungards roads, near Waihola, southwest of Dunedin, at 12.15pm on Monday.

Te Kuiti couple Andrew Francis Sheehan, 53, and Kreshar Dannielle Sheehan, 37, were killed. Their children were taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition. Their fourth child was not travelling with them.

A third person, 63-year-old Whakatāne accountant John Banbury, died on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Sheehan family told the Herald the children remained in Dunedin Hospital and were “recovering from their injuries”.

Andrew and Kreshar Sheehan died in Monday's crash. Three of their four children were injured and remain in hospital. Photo / Facebook

The spokesman confirmed the family went to Stewart Island for a holiday to celebrate Kreshar’s birthday.

The couple, who have a joint Facebook page, posted a photo of them about two hours before the crash, smiling and embracing each other at a skifield. One of their friends wished Kreshar a happy birthday for the day before.

The family spokesperson earlier shared a tribute with the Herald that had been sent to family and friends.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the sudden passing of our beautiful Kreshar Dannielle Sheehan and our beloved Andrew Francis Sheehan.

“We thank those who have reached out already and those who have kept our family in your prayers. It has been an overwhelming response and no words can articulate how grateful we are for the outpour[ing] of love and support.

Whakatāne accountant John Banbury, 63, was critically injured in the crash and died on Tuesday.

“We ask for your patience as we navigate the next few days as a family before we make an announcement of upcoming services.”

Andrew Sheehan was a sales consultant at 4 Guys Autobarn. Chief executive Monte Wells told the Herald the couple were “devoted parents and their family always came first”.

“They participated in each child’s development and Andrew spoke proudly of each child’s achievements. Typically, when this tragedy happened they were on a family trip and, here at his workplace, we all received numerous social media clips of their activities. As a couple, they embraced their marriage and were constantly in touch.”

Andrew Sheehan had a “unique sales ability”, Wells said.

“He was learned, intelligent, funny, energetic, challenging, committed and had constant[ly] impressive sales figures.

“He was a legend, he will be sorely missed, a great work colleague and a better friend. He had a beautiful beguiling smile and laugh. He was charismatic. We all feel very empty.”

Te Kuiti High School principal Gareth Williams confirmed a student’s family was involved in the crash.

“At this time our thoughts are with the family. Our focus is with the family and being there to support as needed. I don’t have all the details at this time. We will also be supporting any students that have been affected by this terrible and tragic event.”

Banbury’s former partner Jane Tyson earlier told the Herald the family was “terribly sad”.

The crash was on State Highway 1 north of Waihola, Otago, on Monday.

“He was a very well-respected accountant, he was tremendously good at his job. He was a great fisherman and hunter and played golf and all that sort of stuff – loved the outdoors.”

Banbury was the former managing director of Prideaux & Co and sold his practice to Rural Accountants Limited Partnership in 2018.

Rural Accountants’ director Shannon Harnett told the Herald Banbury was a “really well-liked, really respected businessman in Whakatāne.

“We’d like to express our condolences to both of the families. It’s such a tragedy, it’s incredibly sad.”

Police said they were called to the crash on State Highway 1 north of Waihola about 12.15pm. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Police earlier asked anyone who saw the crash, assisted at the scene, or may have information that could help, to come forward.

Anyone with information about the crash can get in touch with police via 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 230828/5647.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



