Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Otago medical students return home safely after Tanzania unrest

RNZ
2 mins to read

Otago medical students fled Tanzania after clashes erupted in Dar es Salaam during Tanzania�s presidential elections. Photo / AFP

Otago medical students fled Tanzania after clashes erupted in Dar es Salaam during Tanzania�s presidential elections. Photo / AFP

Six Otago University medical students are back in the country after needing help to leave Tanzania during violent political unrest.

Deadly protests erupted in Tanzania over disputed election results, leading to a night-time curfew in the main city Dar es Salaam and a nationwide internet shutdown.

The university’s faculty of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save