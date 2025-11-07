Otago medical students fled Tanzania after clashes erupted in Dar es Salaam during Tanzania�s presidential elections. Photo / AFP

Six Otago University medical students are back in the country after needing help to leave Tanzania during violent political unrest.

Deadly protests erupted in Tanzania over disputed election results, leading to a night-time curfew in the main city Dar es Salaam and a nationwide internet shutdown.

The university’s faculty of medicine head professor Suzanne Pitama said the students were doing their medical elective when the violence broke out on October 31.

Pitama said the students were away from the centre of the protests and were not in any immediate danger at any time.

“The university acted swiftly, working closely with our travel insurer, Healix International, to ensure the students’ safety. Within three days of the unrest, the students were safely back in New Zealand,” she said.