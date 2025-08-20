“The incident was contained within the secure perimeter of the prison grounds.

“There was no threat to the wider security of the prison and no threat to public safety at any time.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of our frontline staff who worked in extremely cold and difficult conditions to safely manage and resolve this incident.

“I would also like to acknowledge our colleagues from Fire and Emergency NZ and Hato Hone St John who were on standby to assist if required.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated, and the prisoner will be held to account.

“The prisoner has been placed in segregation and is being assessed by health as per our usual processes.

“Initial information suggests the prisoner may have a self-inflicted arm injury caused by jumping around the area prior to the working-at-heights team being deployed, there are no injuries to staff.”

Miller said a full review into the incident would be carried out.