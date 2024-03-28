Orewa College and the Board of Trustees confirmed they were aware of the incident onsite last week. Photo / Google Maps.

Police are investigating after video of an Orewa College student being assaulted surfaced online.

The video shows a girl being thrown to the ground by another student before being brutally stomped and kicked.

Orewa College and the Board of Trustees confirmed they were aware of the incident onsite last week.

“This is currently being dealt with using the school disciplinary process.

“The victim is being supported by the school and NZ police are involved.”

Orewa College would not comment further.

Waitematā North Area senior sergeant Roger Small confirmed police were investigating the assault.

“Police are investigating a report of an assault at a school on Riverside Drive, Orewa, which was reported to police on Tuesday 19 March.”

Small asked the community to cease sharing videos of the assault.

“We are aware of video footage circulating depicting the incident and are extremely concerned by the violence shown in the video.”

Small said police are following positive lines of enquiry concerning the incident and are supporting the victim and their family.

“I can reassure the public that we take this offending very seriously and our enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

In 2022, footage of two brutal assaults at Orewa College surfaced online and shocked parents.

A dramatic increase in online harassment was leaving youth at risk but has led to much talk but no real action from governments, Netsafe said recently.

Young victims of assault are forced to relive attacks over again as the videos circulate across social media.

“There is concern that social media is contributing to youth offending, through youth using social media platforms (such as TikTok) to share their offending and make themselves famous with followers,” Netsafe said.

FOR HELP:

TAUTOKO Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 TAUTOKO (0508 828 865). A free, nationwide service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Netsafe, for online harm reports: 0508 638 723, text Netsafe to 4282, Netsafe.org.nz.

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111







