Oranga Tamariki care provider abuse: Man pleads not guilty

The man appeared for the second time at the Manukau District Court on Monday afternoon. Photo / NZME

The man appeared for the second time at the Manukau District Court on Monday afternoon. Photo / NZME

A man facing allegations of historic abuse against eight boys who were in the care of Oranga Tamariki has pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury.

The 33-year-old is one of three co-defendants, including an elderly woman in her 70s.

Police laid 72 charges in total against the trio last month as part of Operation Annalise, an investigation into a contracted care provider that operated within the wider South Auckland region.

The man pleaded not guilty at the Manukau District Court this afternoon to 12 charges against eight complainants - including two for ill-treatment and eight for assault.

He spoke through his lawyer Ron Mansfield KC, who was represented by his junior Jessie Holvast.

Judge Richard McIlraith granted the man interim name suppression and he was remanded on bail.

In a news release last month, Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said Oranga Tamariki notified police about the case in June 2021.

Investigators have spoken with more than 500 people since then - males who were placed with the provider between 2002 and 2021, many of whom are now adults.

“Police have now reached a point in our investigation where we have filed charges,” Vicker said.

A 72-year-old woman faces the majority of the charges - 43 including sexual offending, ill-treatment and assault against 12 complainants.

A 33-year-old woman faces 17 similar charges against seven complainants.

All three defendants have interim name suppression until their next court appearance in May.

Vickers said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests or charges cannot be ruled out.

“Our investigation team has been ensuring welfare is in place for those we have been speaking to, and we will continue to ensure there is appropriate support available moving forward.”

Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

“Please call 0800 ANNALISE (0800 266 25473).”











