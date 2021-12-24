Orana Wildlife Park treat: On the hunt for Christmas presents

The animals of Orana Wildlife Park including meerkats, lions, kea and kunekune enjoy their pre-Christmas gifts. Photos / ODT

Christmas came early for the animals of Orana Wildlife Park when they got gifts of carcasses, meat and treats.

It was almost like watching human children opening presents as wrapping paper and packaging went flying in pursuit of the surprises hidden inside.

Park staff had laid out all the special Christmas Eve treats for them to enjoy as hundreds of spectators watched.

For the past 11 years the annual treats event has drawn in spectators who come to watch the lions and many other animals enjoying their gifts.

As well as lions bickering over who got the best bits of meat, there were cackling keas sussing out how to get into their parcels, kunekune pigs demolishing their presents in the farmyard display areas, gorillas and giraffes enjoying the break in their routines and even the tiny meerkats popped out to see what all the fuss was about.

Orana Wildlife Park staff member Nathan Hawke said it was a day where all of their "good" animals were treated to a Christmas treat a day early.

"It's a really cool, fun day to celebrate Christmas with our precious animals that we are privileged to hold."