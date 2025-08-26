Five-month-old zebra foal Zeeyore passed away this month. Photo / Supplied

26 Aug, 2025 06:36 AM 2 mins to read

Orana Wildlife Park mourns loss of zebra foal and giraffe

A zebra foal and a giraffe have died at Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch.

The deaths have left staff there “heartbroken”, according to a media release by the zoo.

Five-month-old zebra foal Zeeyore had been under constant veterinary monitoring since birth, with the dedicated animal care team supplementing his feed.

Despite these efforts, Zeeyore was unable to progress and died this month.

Post-mortem analysis revealed that “mis-mothering may have been the main cause of his passing”.