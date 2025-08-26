Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Orana Wildlife Park mourns loss of zebra foal and giraffe

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Five-month-old zebra foal Zeeyore passed away this month. Photo / Supplied

Five-month-old zebra foal Zeeyore passed away this month. Photo / Supplied

A zebra foal and a giraffe have died at Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch.

The deaths have left staff there “heartbroken”, according to a media release by the zoo.

Five-month-old zebra foal Zeeyore had been under constant veterinary monitoring since birth, with the dedicated animal care team supplementing his feed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save