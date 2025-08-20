“The way that oral health tends to be regarded in health planning is it’s only an issue for children and adolescents. And yet we really have a huge change in the New Zealand population over the last three or four decades as more and more people retain their own teeth,” he said.
“When we looked at the New Zealand health survey from 2023 and 2024, one in three New Zealanders reported they had untreated tooth decay and that was shown similarly in our 2009 oral health survey so really we haven’t been improving greatly in that space.”
About 35,000 adults reported a facial injury in 2023, which often included damage to teeth, he said.