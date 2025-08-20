The Oral Health Roadmap 2025-2030 recommends water fluoridation, a sugary drinks levy, and workforce improvements. Photo / iStock

Dental Association director of dental policy Dr Robin Whyman said for too long health policy had not prioritised oral health.

“The way that oral health tends to be regarded in health planning is it’s only an issue for children and adolescents. And yet we really have a huge change in the New Zealand population over the last three or four decades as more and more people retain their own teeth,” he said.

“When we looked at the New Zealand health survey from 2023 and 2024, one in three New Zealanders reported they had untreated tooth decay and that was shown similarly in our 2009 oral health survey so really we haven’t been improving greatly in that space.”

About 35,000 adults reported a facial injury in 2023, which often included damage to teeth, he said.

Whyman said dentists were also concerned about the workforce shortage.

“We need to increase the number of people who are provided with training positions to train as a dentist, that number has not increased from around 60 since the 1980s,” he said.

The association represents more than 98% of dentists and dental specialists in New Zealand.

It said the cost of dental care was a significant barrier for many people, with 52% of people in high deprivation areas avoiding going to the dentist because of the cost.

It advocated funding dental care for young adults and designing dental service models relevant to specific communities and for high-need population groups.

- RNZ