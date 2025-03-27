The third, Joseph Ward (Prime Minister from 1928-1930) died shortly after resigning his position, while the leadership of Muldoon (from 1975-1984) was impacted by bouts of heavy drinking at critical times.

Wilson said the Prime Ministers were all reluctant to accept limitations to their authority, despite urgings from associates who considered that they were no longer able to make sound decisions, or were too ill to carry out their work.

Prime Minister Robert Muldoon infamously appeared drunk when he announced a snap election. Photo / Supplied

There was a culture of secrecy and denial surrounding the illnesses of the three earlier Prime Ministers, Savage, Kirk and Ward.

Less than three weeks before Savage died from colon cancer at the age of 68, the public was being reassured by his associates about his health.

An article in the Labour Party paper, the Standard, reported the Prime Minister was, “not only fit, and looking very fit, but is in daily consultation with his ministers”.

Ward’s second term as Prime Minister was marked by poor and hasty decisions, frequent absences from Parliament as a result of illness, and attempts by close associates to minimise the extent of his sickness and general debility.

He died at the age of 74, with his death certificate noting “senile decay”, diabetes and thrombosis.

Kirk died in office at the age of 51, after 15 years of ill health with diabetes, blood clots, and likely a number of transient ischaemic attacks (TIAs).

He is thought to have had a TIA in his hotel room while on a visit to India in 1973, when he was left temporarily paralysed on one side of his body and unable to speak.

All four leaders were at times protected by political associates who helped conceal the degree to which their ability to govern was impaired.

Wilson said these cases mirrored the situation in the US, where there have been at least nine US Presidents for whom important health information has been withheld from the public.

“In the most recent instance, Joe Biden’s aides attempted to mask his failing capacities by reducing the number of his press conferences, media appearances and meetings with members of Congress,” he said.

“Their efforts proved futile when millions of viewers saw him fumbling with his notes and losing track of his arguments in the presidential candidates’ debate with Donald Trump last year.”

Wilson said all four of the New Zealand leaders in the study made poor political decisions, including Muldoon, who appeared drunk when he called a snap election in 1984.

“Given that leaders play a critical role in determining when and why countries go to war, New Zealand should give serious consideration to safeguarding its democratic system from the risk posed by a leader with diminished capacity.

“Requiring independent medical assessments both before and during office could reduce the chances of having political leaders with diminished understanding of their own limitations.”

Wilson said other options for New Zealand that are used in other countries could include term limits for prime ministerships and “recall systems”, where voters could petition for a politician to be recalled.

“Maintaining a strong media with investigative journalists could also help expose failing leaders and attempts by their enablers to hide their impairments.”

