The first boat, Coastguard’s Ōpōtiki Rescue II crosses the new Ōpōtiki harbour entrance. Photo / Troy Baker

Ōpōtiki’s new $100 million harbour entrance has been tested out by visitors and the community, thanks to the local coastguard.

Representatives from central government, regional and district councils, Whakatōhea iwi, and the community recently gathered at the Coastguard building for an opening ceremony for the channel to small, recreational boats.

Afterwards, both Coastguard rescue boats, the 12.5m Ōpōtiki Rescue II followed by the smaller Ōpōtiki Rescue, loaded them up, along with members of the media, and carried them over the new bar and back in somewhat choppy conditions.

Cranes which were still working on the completion of the harbour raised and lowered their buckets in salute to the boats as they passed through the harbour entrance.

While conditions were not ideal for boating, the channel was opened to the public at noon, Coastguard Ōpōtiki reported that Saturday was busy with 30 to 40 boats heading out without incident.

Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore said an official opening was to be held next year once the work was complete and commercial mussel boats were able to access the harbour, however, the channel opening was a key milestone for the project.

Moore thanked the people of Ōpōtiki for their patience in waiting for the new harbour to open and acknowledged former mayor John Forbes who had been instrumental in advancing the harbour plans over the past 20 years.

“He told me the vision was actually given to him by former councillor John Burdett, and the idea stuck in his head. We all got sucked into the dream, John just wouldn’t let it go.”

He also acknowledged those who had been instrumental in making the harbour entrance happen but had not lived to see the end result.

“There are many people who have passed on that have been part of this dream, too many to name, so have a few thoughts today for them.”

While the project has been made possible through $95 million equity funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s provincial investment unit, Kānoa, ministry investment director Jason Hall acknowledged the vision of Whakatōhea iwi and Ōpōtiki District Council, which had made it happen.

This was not a Wellington-based idea, it was a regional-based idea, he said.

Bay of Plenty regional councillors Kevin Winters and Malcolm Campbell attended the opening.

Winters said he was delighted to be there as the regional council had also supported the harbour development to the tune of $20m through its Regional Infrastructure Fund.

Whakatōhea iwi leaders, councillors and media board Ōpōtiki Rescue II for the first crossing of the new harbour entrance. Photo / Diane McCarthy

He also acknowledged the regional council’s harbourmaster team, led by Jon Jon Peters.

“Because of this project, you will see a lot more of the maritime patrol team in Ōpōtiki.”

Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board chief executive Dickie Farrar spoke on behalf of the board, thanking everyone who had contributed to the project to support Whakatōhea’s aspirations to create an open ocean aquaculture industry off the coast of Ōpōtiki.

“Today, we stand united, having created a collective vision for this community, a place that once had the highest rates of unemployment and deprivation in the country, a place where our people were leaving in droves for better opportunities.

“We collectively have started to turn the tide on these statistics, through Crown, iwi, and the Ōpōtiki community investment,” Farrar said.

There had been significant social and economic benefits achieved already.

“Employment in the town has lifted. Education opportunities are there before us in the seafood industry, trades and housing. Now that this harbour is open there will be more benefits to come.

“With the settling of our Treaty settlement, the development of Whakatōhea water space and looking eastwards toward te Whanau a Apanui, aquaculture will be the next big development on the horizon.”This harbour will open the doors for this community for recreational and commercial opportunities. It could play a major role in transporting our product regionally, nationally and globally to the world.”

Whakatōhea iwi development projects manager Danny Paruru officiated on the day and said the spiritual stewardship of the Pakihikura (Ōpōtiki harbour) had also been considered during the development.

“We are quite a spiritual people here at Whakatōhea,” he said, acknowledging the taniwha that were the spiritual guardians of the river.

“Our people are still guided by the taniwha in terms of the wellbeing of this particular river. Although we see physical changes, we know our tohunga, our spiritual guides, see the signs telling us whether things are right with this kaupapa, so they’ve guided us along to this very special day.”

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air