A late-night rampage in Ōpōtiki left people running for their lives.

A driver caused chaos during a late-night rampage in Ōpōtiki last night, ramming a number of vehicles and a person before fleeing the scene.

A manhunt is under way for the occupants of the vehicle and police are appealing for witnesses.

Video shows people fleeing for their lives as the dark-coloured vehicle collides with a number of stationary vehicles at the intersection of Church and Kelly Sts.

Police said the incident happened about 11.10pm.