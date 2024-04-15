Five people have been arrested and charged with a variety of offences. Photo / 123rf

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a patrol car was allegedly rammed in Tauranga.

Detective Sergeant Leonie Smith of the Bay of Plenty Organised Crime Group said in a statement the man was one of five arrested last week after police searched addresses in Ōpōtiki.

The 21-year-old faced 19 charges which included unlawful taking, burglary, theft, receiving stolen goods, arson and a number of driving charges, including allegedly ramming the police car, police said in a statement today.

A 27-year-old faces 10 charges including unlawful taking, receiving stolen goods, arson and driving charges.

A 29-year-old is facing 10 charges including burglary, unlawful taking and receiving stolen goods.

The statement said the men appeared in court last week and have been remanded in custody to return at a later date.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for resisting police and assaulting police at one of the addresses searched.

At a separate address, a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods – a trailer worth $17,000.

Both men would appear in Opotiki District Court on April 18.































