Ōpōtiki fatal house fire: One person dead in early morning blaze

Fire crews battled a house fire in Ōpōtiki overnight.

A person has died after a house fire in Ōpōtiki overnight.

Emergency services were called to the address about 2.20am, police said in a statement.

“The single-storey dwelling was fully engulfed, and a man was located deceased at the scene,” a spokesperson said.

“Inquiries into the cause of the fire are underway.”

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Ryan Green said three fire trucks arrived at 2.27am to a single-storey house “well involved” in fire.

The house was around 12m x 8m.

One person was accounted for and crews also worked to protect a house next door, Green said.

The fire was contained and as of 4.15am they were dampening down hotspots.

A fire investigator is on the scene and another was due to arrive early this morning.






