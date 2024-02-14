A person has died after a house fire in Ōpōtiki overnight.
Emergency services were called to the address about 2.20am, police said in a statement.
“The single-storey dwelling was fully engulfed, and a man was located deceased at the scene,” a spokesperson said.
“Inquiries into the cause of the fire are underway.”
Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Ryan Green said three fire trucks arrived at 2.27am to a single-storey house “well involved” in fire.
The house was around 12m x 8m.
One person was accounted for and crews also worked to protect a house next door, Green said.
The fire was contained and as of 4.15am they were dampening down hotspots.
A fire investigator is on the scene and another was due to arrive early this morning.