Opinion: Youth vaping is a problem, let’s look at the evidence – Sam Egger

By Sam Egger
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

As vaping rates climb, New Zealand's youth smoking gains begin to falter. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Sam Egger
Sam Egger is a Senior Biostatistician at the Daffodil Centre, a joint venture between the University of Sydney and Cancer Council NSW.

THE FACTS

  • Smoking rates in New Zealand have declined to 7%, but vaping’s role is overstated.
  • Studies show youth vaping may slow the decline in adolescent smoking rates.
  • Vaping might slightly accelerate adult smoking decline, but strong tobacco policies are key.

In many countries, smoking rates have been declining for decades. New Zealand is no exception.

As Professor Robert Beaglehole correctly noted in his recent New Zealand Herald opinion piece, the adult daily smoking rate in New Zealand has now declined to an impressively low 7%.

But his assertion

