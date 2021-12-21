Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Opinion: Why studying the origins of Covid-19, its variants and relatives matters

7 minutes to read
People in Vienna hold candles in memory of the more than 13,000 Austrians who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. The "sea of lights" event drew more than 30,000 people. Photo / AP

People in Vienna hold candles in memory of the more than 13,000 Austrians who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. The "sea of lights" event drew more than 30,000 people. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By Professor Michael Bunce and Dr Jemma Geoghegan

OPINION:
Professor Mike Worobey is used to whodunnit stories when it comes to viral origins.

The University of Arizona sleuth's most recent paper in the journal Science puts layers and layers of data into the animal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.