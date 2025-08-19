Advertisement
Opinion: The world is failing its frontline humanitarians - Heather Campbell

By Heather Campbell
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

More than 380 humanitarian workers were killed last year, many in Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Heather Campbell is Save the Children New Zealand’s Chief Executive and has spent more than two decades leading both development and humanitarian portfolios.

THE FACTS

  • On the Kenya-Somalia border in 2006, extreme drought and conflict displaced thousands, highlighting the challenges faced by aid workers.
  • This year, an estimated 213 million children across more than 140 countries need humanitarian assistance.
  • Aid worker deaths have increased. The war in Gaza is the main driver, with 173 aid workers killed there this year.

On the Kenya-Somalia border in 2006, extreme drought and conflict were driving thousands of people from their homes. Many families had walked hundreds of kilometres to reach the refugee camp where we were working. They arrived exhausted, desperate to access the clean water, food, shelter and other lifesaving

