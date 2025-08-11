Advertisement
House building and inspections: Target property cowboys not the system – Nick Hill

By Nick Hill
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Calls are growing for tighter rules to protect buyers from New Zealand’s property cowboys. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Nick Hill
Nick Hill is the Chief Executive of the Building Officials Institute of New Zealand.

THE FACTS

  • Pre-purchase property inspections are unregulated, allowing uncertified inspectors to operate without mandatory qualifications or insurance.
  • There are calls for better standards and mandatory insurance aim to protect buyers from defective building work.

The Herald recently reported on a new homeowner saddled with a rotting, leaky house after several pre-purchase property inspections gave the house a health tick.

This is just one of many reported stories of leaky and defective buildings impacting innocent owners and occupiers because of poor-quality building work

