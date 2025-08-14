Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Opinion: NCEA overhaul falls short, top school headmaster James Bentley argues

By James Bentley
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) has been New Zealand's main secondary qualification since 2002. Photo / NZME

The National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) has been New Zealand's main secondary qualification since 2002. Photo / NZME

Opinion by James Bentley
James Bentley is the headmaster at St Peter's College in Auckland.

THE FACTS

  • The Minister of Education announced a major overhaul of the national secondary school qualification.
  • The new system, NZCE and NZACE, aims to improve clarity and require full course completion.
  • Critics say the reform falls short, failing to fully address issues like achievement gaps and assessment pressure.

After more than two decades of criticism, working groups and reviews, the Minister of Education has recently announced a major overhaul of our national secondary school qualification, drawing a line under the failed experiment that has been the NCEA since its introduction in 2002.

Doing something different from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save