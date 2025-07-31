Advertisement
Learning begins when children feel safe – Kathryn Berkett

By Kathryn Berkett
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Building trust and connection in schools is fundamental to academic success. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Kathryn Berkett
Kathryn Berkett is a neuroscience educator with more than 16 years’ experience working alongside educators and school administrators.

THE FACTS

  • Children learn best when they feel emotionally and psychologically safe, not just physically safe.
  • Relational environments in classrooms, like those in Porirua East, improve engagement and learning.
  • For neurodiverse learners, individualised, relational approaches are essential for building resilience and academic success.

As someone who has spent years immersed in neuroscience education, working with teachers, students and communities across Aotearoa, one truth has become increasingly evident to me: children learn best when they feel safe.

Not just physically safe, but emotionally and psychologically secure. This isn’t a theory or an

