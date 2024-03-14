The World War2 anti-aircraft artefact was moved from The Club (ex-Katikati RSA) on Henry Rd to the middle of the Homewood Trust establishment recently. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

In answer to the leading article in Katikati Advertiser, March 7, I would like to point out that a Bofors antiaircraft gun is one of defence, not offence as has been suggested. It was the ultimate weapon used to defend against enemy bombing both on the land and on the sea.

It is chosen by most RSAs as a fitting symbol against oppression and as a memorial to those comrades who were killed in action.

In 1946, original members of the RSA from World War I and World War II, banded together and raised the money to start what is the present RSA Village, for the benefit of those veterans who needed help with housing.

The Bofors were not seen by them as a weapon of war, but as a reminder of those who paid the ultimate price for your freedom.

My plea to those who see it as a monstrosity, half close your eyes, open your mind and look upon it as a memorial, for that it what it is.





Clive Kenyon, WW II veteran

Katikati



