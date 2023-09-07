Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

OPINION: Do lower speed limits increase congestion? The stats don’t lie - Dr Fergus Tate

By Fergus Tate
4 mins to read
There's a compelling reason lower speed limits are put in place. Photo / NZME

There's a compelling reason lower speed limits are put in place. Photo / NZME

OPINION

A staggering 135 infants or primary school children were killed or seriously injured in Auckland traffic crashes between 2018 and 2022, along with nearly 400 people aged 65 or older.

It’s hard, but necessary,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand