Opinion: Axing of NCEA needs to proceed with caution – Patrick Walsh

By Patrick Walsh
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The NCEA overhaul has sparked a debate on the future of New Zealand's qualifications. Photo / NZME

Opinion by Patrick Walsh
Patrick Walsh MNZM is the headmaster of Sacred Heart College, Auckland.

THE FACTS

  • The original architects of the NCEA aimed to fix systemic issues in the secondary school qualification framework.
  • Over time, the NCEA’s flexibility undermined its academic rigour, leading to confusion and distrust.
  • Minister Erica Stanford’s decision to consult on a new national qualification seeks to address these failures.

The original architects of the NCEA over 20 years ago genuinely believed they were fixing systemic issues in our senior secondary school qualification framework.

These issues included a narrow range of subject choice, an over-emphasis on written examinations as a means of assessment and the labelling of a

