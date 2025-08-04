Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Operator of troubled Kāeo water scheme trespassed from plant

RNZ
4 mins to read

Kāeo's water treatment plant draws from the Waikara Stream. Photo / RNZ

Kāeo's water treatment plant draws from the Waikara Stream. Photo / RNZ

By Peter de Graaf of RNZ

In a new twist to the long-running Kāeo water saga, the operator of the troubled water scheme has been trespassed from the town’s treatment plant.

Last month the Far North town marked 10 years under a boil-water notice, imposed in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save