Operator of troubled Kāeo water scheme trespassed from plant

“It’s because he hasn’t paid rent for seven years, since I’ve been on the property. And that’s why I got him trespassed. We still let them operate the water plant, but that could change.”

That was disputed by Kāeo Water operator Bryce Aldridge, who said he had a document proving he could use the land rent-free.

However, Mighorst said he had never seen such a document, and believed the operator had paid rent to the previous landowner.

Mighorst said he wanted someone else to operate the treatment plant.

“I’d like to see it taken over by the council, or somebody else that will look after the people in Kāeo, and make sure that we get good water.”

The effects of the boil-water notice were “pretty bad”, he said.

“A lot of them [Kāeo Water customers] are commercial buildings and they rely on good clean water, they’ve got to serve the public with it. It’s a bit of a downer not having good water.”

Police confirmed they were called on at times to assist with access to the treatment plant.

“Police have been present at the site on occasion through agreement between both parties involved in this civil matter. Our role there is to keep the peace.”

The water scheme, which the Far North District Council sold to Doubtless Bay Water in 2000, supplied fewer than 30 homes and businesses along Kāeo’s main street.

Doubtless Bay Water pulled out in 2008, saying the scheme was not viable.

It was then bought for a token sum by Wai Care Environmental Consultants, which operated it ever since.

Publicity around the 10-year boil water anniversary prompted the national water authority, Taumata Arowai, to visit Kāeo on July 23 with a list of expectations and a deadline for meeting them.

Aldridge said he was under a self-imposed “gagging order” until early September and could not discuss progress until then.

However, he said there would be a positive announcement to make after that time, and a public meeting would be organised.

Melinda Sando, acting head of operations at Taumata Arowai, said staff had met the supplier and developed a plan for achieving safe drinking water.

“The supplier has agreed to provide the authority with a plan of how expectations will be met within an agreed timeframe.

“The time required to do this will be dependent on access to funding, installation, and commissioning of the equipment.”

Taumata Arowai staff did not inspect the plant during their visit.

Sando said the authority took a “balanced approach” by helping suppliers achieve safe drinking water in a way that worked for them, while also taking public health concerns into account.

“Noncompliance has been long-standing for many New Zealand drinking water suppliers and this will require financial investment to resolve. Long-term under-investment means change can’t happen overnight, especially for smaller suppliers.

Kāeo's water treatment plant draws from the Waikara Stream. Photo / RNZ

“Becoming compliant costs communities money and it can take time to get the equipment and install it.”

Taumata Arowai would not provide details on the agreed timeframe for improvements.

The Far North District Council said it did not want to take over the Kāeo water supply.

Head of infrastructure Tanya Proctor said the council’s preference was for the current owner-operator to work with Taumata Arowai on a solution.

“The council has not considered taking over the Kāeo water supply nor has it allocated budget in the current LTP (Long-Term Plan) for this activity.”

Proctor said the council was waiting for further advice from the authority.

Aldridge said part of the treatment plant was located on council road reserve. RNZ asked the council if that was the case but had not received a response by publication time.

Under the Water Services Act 2021, Taumata Arowai had the power to order the council to take over the water supply.

